Excellence In Education - Adam Kosi - 2/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Adam Kosi, teaches band at L’Anse Creuse Middle School-East is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Kosi was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Adam is a phenomenal teacher and human being. He is the band director and teacher at L’Anse Creuse Middle School-East and he has built the program into an incredible opportunity to connect kids with music to help them express themselves. As a school community where we have many families that struggle financially, Adam doesn’t let the economic burden of buying a band instrument stand in the way. He works with local music stores to lease and rent equipment and get the cost down so any student has access to band. The students in band love the support and comfort he brings to them as they learn music and grow in their own self confidence. Adam routinely has former students come back to middle school to work and help the band students which is a testament to his relationships with kids and the community he builds. This year he was able to guide the eighth-grade students to the first ever one rating in the history of the school at the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association competition. The legacy he builds daily is unmatched and he is an asset to the students and to the community. He is what excellence in education is all about. He will truly do anything for anyone and always puts kids first.”

Kosi’s experience in band inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“I chose to pursue a career in education because of the profound impact my band teachers had on me. Their guidance and passion for music inspired my own love for the art, and I knew I wanted to share that joy with others. Teaching offered the perfect combination of challenge and fulfillment, allowing me to inspire students, foster their creativity, and help them discover the creativity and power of music, just as my mentors once did for me.”

Adam KosiDustin Cornelius was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook