Excellence In Education - Abbie Kowalski - 5/4/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Abbie Kowalski, a Teacher at Wilson Elementary & Thunder Bay Junior High School in Alpena is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination letter is talks about how she goes above and beyond the call of duty as a teacher.

Abby tells us why she teaches, "I teach because I just love kids. I mean since I have grown up my sister and my mom would all ride to school together and my mom was actually a teacher and so in the morning before school, I would actually grab some of the other teachers kids and I would start teaching them in my mom’s classroom and I even went so far as to write out report cards for them and have conferences."

Abie was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

