Excellence in Education 2/13/18: Lynsey Lanagan

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Lynsey Lanagan, a teacher at The Lincoln Center, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. Her nominator says she is a constant reminder that being a teacher is about more than just test scores, and that's why she is this week's excellence in education award winner.

Lynsey was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her class will receive a $500 grant!

