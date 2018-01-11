Bay City teacher wins Excellence in Education award

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.
Paula Holland, a teacher at State Street Academy in Bay City, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. She works to give her students the same special gift that her teachers gave her in elementary school.
Paula was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her class will receive a $500 grant!
The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!
If you know of an excellence educator in your district that you'd like to see win this award, fill out this nomination form.