Ex-U-M football coach Sherrone Moore appears in court on Thursday

(WXYZ) — Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appeared in court for his probable cause hearing today. It was his first appearance since his video arraignment in early December.

Watch Darren Cunningham's report on the latest developments:

Ann Arbor police release redacted video of Sherrone Moore's arrest

Sherrone Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, told the court she filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint. A motion hearing was scheduled for February 17 regarding the request.

Michaels asked the judge to adjourn the probable cause hearing because she needs more time to gather phone records and Title IX documents. The judge then adjourned Moore's probable cause hearing until March 19.

The defense attorney told the judge, “It’s our understanding that when you step back just a touch from the actual incident, there were statements and things done earlier that day to U of M — statements made by the complaining witness that are going to be important for this investigation because her credibility will always be an issue and different statements she made to different people will need to be evaluated.”

After the hearing, Michaels addressed news media as Moore and his wife stood next to her.

“Mr. Moore is innocent of these charges," the attorney said.

“We've requested that the court grant a Franks hearing because this warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as fact. We’re confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs. Mr. Moore and his family respectfully ask for your privacy," Michaels concluded.

Moore is charged with felony home invasion along with additional misdemeanor counts, including stalking.

It's tied to allegations he confronted his former mistress and threatened to take his own life after his firing by the university last month. 7 News Detroit has reported that Sherrone Moore confronted his former staffer as she was preparing to leave town on December 10 after filing a report with the university, according to testimony we obtained. The confrontation came after Moore was fired.

According to the court transcript, Pittsfield Township Detective Jessica Welker testified on December 12 that the former staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, called police and said her client called her, saying, “He’s here. He’s here. Sherrone is here.”

Moore was arrested later that day.

Following his arraignment, Moore was released on a $25,000 bond.