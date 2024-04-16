Ex-MI House Speaker Lee Chatfield, wife charged in alleged embezzlement scheme

(AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is facing 13 charges related to alleged embezzlement of nonprofit funds. His wife, Stephanie, is also charged.

In a press conference, Nessel outlined what she said were "various different schemes to embezzle, steal, and convert both private and public monies to fund a lavish lifestyle."

Watch Nessel's press conference below

AG Dana Nessel announces charges against ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield

Some of the charges include conducted a criminal enterprise, embezzlement from a nonprofit, conspiracy to embezzle from a nonprofit and more.

Nessel said that Chatfield and his wife used money from the Peninsula Fund to support a lifestyle and reimburse themselves for personal money that was spent on a credit card.

According to Nessel, the Chatfields allegedly paid off $132,000 in charges on his personal credit card from the Peninsula Fund. Some of those charges include trips to Universal Studios and purchases at souvenir shops, groceries, restaurants, food delivery, bills from Apple and more.

Watch our report from December where two Chatfield aides were charged

2 former aides to ex-Speaker Chatfield charged with embezzlement, other charges

Lee Chatfield, a Republican who is no longer a state lawmaker, was House speaker in 2019 and 2020 when the GOP controlled the chamber.

“We've learned that the charges are financial in nature,” Chatfield's attorney, Mary Chartier, told The Associated Press. “We're prepared to fight them each and every step of the way."

“It took almost 2 1/2 years for the AG's office to come up with charges. It's going to be pretty flimsy if it took that long,” Chatfield's attorney, Mary Chartier said to the AP before the announcement.

Chatfield has been under investigation since his sister-in-law said he sexually assaulted her. He has denied the allegations and said they had a consensual affair.

Nessel said during a press conference that that investigation was closed without issuing any charges.

Two people who were top aides to Chatfield when he ran the House were charged last year with crimes, including embezzlement from nonprofit funds created for political purposes. Rob and Anne Minard have pleaded not guilty.