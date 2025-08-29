EMPLOYERS, EMPLOYEES AND THE STATE: This program splits cost of childcare three ways

LANSING, Mich. — Childcare costs continue to burden Michigan families, with infant and toddler care at centers averaging over $13,000 annually, according to a report from Child Care in America.

The MI Tri-Share Care program splits childcare costs between employers, employees and the state.

More than 250 centers participate in the program across Michigan.

Families enrolled in the program can save thousands of dollars per year.

"To afford childcare and be able to work is a huge struggle in Michigan," said Lisa Hunt, executive director of Phoenix Early Learning Center in Jackson.

WATCH: Michigan program helps make childcare more affordable for workers

A childcare program helps split costs between employers, employees and state

Hunt's center is enrolled in the MI Tri-Share Care program, which divides childcare expenses equally between the employer, employee and the state of Michigan.

"Many people who work for us have not only one but multiple children and that cost can add up," Hunt said.

She explained that childcare for an infant at her center typically costs around $300 per week, but for employees participating in the program, that expense could decrease to $100.

"It's a great tool for recruitment and retaining staff," Hunt said.

According to state officials, more than 250 centers participate in the program, resulting in thousands of dollars in annual savings for enrolled families.

Annette Sobocinski, executive director of the Child Care Network, assists families in finding childcare and collaborates with centers to provide quality care.

"This program is really critical in making sure we have stronger children for being able to access early learning, stronger families for more financial sustainability," Sobocinski said.

However, Sobocinski noted that awareness about programs like Tri-Share Care remains limited among many centers.

"I think there's not much awareness as we would like," she said.

Hunt emphasized that the program has been transformative for her center and wishes more facilities could benefit from it. When asked if the program would have made a difference in her own life, Hunt responded emphatically.

"Oh my gosh, I have eight kids—it absolutely would have helped," Hunt said.

For childcare providers in the Mid-Michigan seeking more information about the MI Tri-Share Care program can turn to the Child Care Network.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.