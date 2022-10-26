Watch Now

Election 2022

WATCH: Michigan Gubernatorial Debate Opening Statements

Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer square off in final debate before election
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 16:04:50-04

LANSING, Mich. — During Tuesday night’s Michigan Gubernatorial debate, FOX 47 Lansing had a technical issue that interrupted Tudor Dixon’s opening statement by 12 seconds during the over-the-air broadcast and by two minutes on the streaming app. The issue was isolated to FOX 47 and did not affect any other Scripps stations in Michigan. FOX 47 re-aired both the Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer opening statements from the debate during Tuesday night’s “FOX 47 News at Ten” and during this morning’s “FOX 47 News at 7am.” In the video player above, you can watch the complete debate.

An unrelated technical issue occurred during Tuesday night’s 10 p.m. News which affected Dixon’s opening statement. The clip started and stopped. The clip was re- aired in its entirety during the broadcast.

To ensure all of our FOX 47 News viewers are able to see both candidates' opening statements in their entirety, FOX 47 News will re-air the opening statements in both the “FOX 47 News at 7pm” and “FOX 47 News at Ten” Wednesday night. You can watch them both below.

Tudor Dixon:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

