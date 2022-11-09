Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race

(WXYZ) — Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race.

On Wednesday morning, Dixon released the following statement:

"I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well.

Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement, and grow our economy.

Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters Wednesday morning from MotorCity Casino following her reelection win against Dixon.

Whitmer has been governor in Michigan since 2018. This win has secured her spot as governor for a second term.

"Holding this office has been the honor of my life, and I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity for the last four years," Whitmer said during Wednesday's speech.

During the remarks, Whitmer thanked everyone from her campaign team, to local leaders, and even college students who waited hours in line just to cast a vote.

She promised to continue to build the Michigan economy, to repeal retirement tax for seniors, to protect the Great Lakes and to keep "fighting like hell" to protect fundamental rights like abortion.

“Building a Michigan where everyone can get ahead is what really matters right now, more than ever,” Whitmer said. “We are going to move this state forward and I'm excited for all the work we’re going to do together."

