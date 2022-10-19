Watch Now

Submit your questions for the FOX 47 gubernatorial debate

Posted at 9:16 AM, Oct 19, 2022
FOX 47 is partnering with our Scripps sister stations FOX 17 in Grand Rapids and WXYZ in Detroit to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon.

The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17) and our very own Elle Meyers will moderate the debate.

We're also taking questions from viewers and readers for the candidates. Fill out the form below, and we may use your question during the debate.

