Submit your questions for the FOX 47 gubernatorial debate

FOX 47 is partnering with our Scripps sister stations FOX 17 in Grand Rapids and WXYZ in Detroit to host a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon.

The live televised, one-hour commercial-free Michigan Gubernatorial Debate will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Chuck Stokes (WXYZ Channel 7), Doug Reardon (WXMI FOX 17) and our very own Elle Meyers will moderate the debate.

