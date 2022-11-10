Watch Now

Michigan Democrats elect Winnie Brinks as state's first female Senate majority leader

Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 10, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate Democrats have elected Senator Winnie Brinks as Senate majority leader.

The Grand Rapids Democrat was elected unanimously Thursday morning.

Brinks marks the first woman to serve as Senate majority leader in state history.

Senator Brinks released a statement after being elected Senate majority leader.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to lead the first Democratic Majority in the Michigan Senate since 1983. Along with Democratic leadership in the House and governor's office, we are ready to lead a legislature that prioritizes people over politics.

“With 12 women and eight men, the Senate Democrats make up a dynamic, diverse caucus that is ready to work with Governor Whitmer to make the Great Lakes State a place where people can thrive and I’m excited to lead this talented team of legislators. As a majority for the people, we will prioritize the needs of Michigan residents and the rights they deserve in everything we do. Creating good-paying jobs and safe work environments, making health care accessible and affordable, delivering our kids the world-class public education they deserve, and ensuring equality for all are just some of the fundamental values we will uphold.”

She’ll replace Republican Mike Shirkey as the Senate majority leader.

Democrats flipped control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday’s election.

Democrats have not had full control of the state Legislature in over 40 years.

