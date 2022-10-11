Michigan CSATF asking for colleges and universities to establish Election Day as school holiday

The Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force (CSATF) is asking the state’s colleges and universities to establish Election Day as a school holiday.

The request was made by the Michigan CSATF in a letter to the presidents of colleges and universities in the state. The goal is to further civic engagement in campus communities. It asks that the request be followed prior to the statewide general election on November 8.

The letter also made the following recommendations to further student civil engagement:



Encourage students, faculty, and staff to serve as election workers.

Coordinate a campus-specific, informational voting and elections campaign.

Enroll in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge to participate in the Michigan Department of State’s Michigan Collegiate Voting Challenge.

Authorize the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement to receive GERPA compliant campus voting data.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was one of the people to sign the letter. On Tuesday, Benson tweeted:

Proud to co-sign this letter with the Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force urging universities to recognize Election Day as a school holiday so Michigan students have more options to vote, serve as election workers, and be a part of democracy.https://t.co/kstihdChmw — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) October 11, 2022

