Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters following re-election victory

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters Wednesday morning after a projected gubernatorial win in the state.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 09:43:49-05

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters Wednesday morning from MotorCity Casino following her reelection win against Tudor Dixon.

WATCH: Governor Whitmer gives reelection speech:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters after projected gubernatorial win

Whitmer has been governor in Michigan since 2018. This win has secured her spot as governor for a second term.

"Holding this office has been the honor of my life, and I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity for the last four years," Whitmer said during Wednesday's speech.

During the remarks, Whitmer thanked everyone from her campaign team, to local leaders, and even college students who waited hours in line just to cast a vote.

She promised to continue to build the Michigan economy, to repeal retirement tax for seniors, to protect the Great Lakes and to keep "fighting like hell" to protect fundamental rights like abortion.

“Building a Michigan where everyone can get ahead is what really matters right now, more than ever” Whitmer said. “We are going to move this state forward and I'm excited for all the work we’re going to do together."

Whitmer said she will be the governor for all of Michigan and asks Michiganders to keep believing in beloved state.

“Michigan's future is bright and we’re about to step on the accelerator,” she said.

