Former President Trump endorses GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon

WXMI — Former United States President Donald J. Trump officially endorsed Michigan republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon Friday.

Trump released the following endorsement statement:

“The great state of Michigan is being destroyed by the radical left democrats. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is the queen of lockdowns (except for her husband), school closures and a suffering economy that’s not just hurting Michigan, but the entire country. It’s time for a BIG change, and a BIG comeback.



“When I met Tudor Dixon, she was not well known, but I could tell she had something very special – it was a quality that few others have. She delivered a powerful speech on how she would lead Michigan, fight for election integrity, turn around the economy and protect the future of Michigan for every child. Then, after recognizing her during my rally speech in April, her campaign took off like a rocket ship. The great people of Michigan got it – just like I did.



“Tudor Dixon is a conservative warrior who built an impressive career in the steel industry while working with her fabulous father, who is now watching her proudly from above. She raised a beautiful family and is ready to save Michigan. She’s pro-God, pro-gun and pro-freedom and she won’t be stopped.



“She will stand up to the radical left as they try to indoctrinate our children and is ready to take on one of the worst governors in the nation, Gretchen Whitmer, who is trying to destroy Michigan and our country. Tudor Dixon will make a great governor and has my complete and total endorsement. She will not let you down!”

-- Donald J. Trump

Dixon released the following statement in response:

“It is a great honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and have the strength of our campaign to defeat Gretchen Whitmer further affirmed by his support.



“Our vision for a family-friendly Michigan clearly resonates with voters. It is the reason our broad coalition is growing. Voters of all stripes are tired of being crushed by the heavy hand of big government ideological liberals like Gretchen Whitmer and Joe Biden.



“Families are struggling to make ends meet as they continue to raise taxes and choke businesses with job-killing extreme regulation. Their wrongheaded economic policies have drive the country into recession and cost people their businesses, jobs and livelihoods here in Michigan. They have caused our education system to fail a generation of students while promoting radical gender and race ideology instead of focusing on teaching kids how to read, write, do math and be prepared to get good paying jobs. They have put criminals above law-abiding citizens and engaged in anti-police rhetoric and activism which has caused violent crime to skyrocket across the state and attacks on law enforcement to increase.



“These policies are dangerous, they are ideologically motivated and they are a disservice to Michigan families and law-abiding citizens who should be served rather than deserted by their political leaders. Gretchen Whitmer is focused on pleasing the union-boss financiers that pull her strings in Michigan and the far-left billionaires in New York and California that will fund her run for president. She has left Michiganders behind.



“Nevertheless, we will hold her accountable and make her a one-term governor in just a few short months at which point we will finally be able to return power to the people and get on with the business of getting Michigan back on track for our parents, our workers, our children and our future.” -- Tudor Dixon

GOP gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano released the following statement shortly after Trump's endorsement:

“President Trump has officially weighed in on the gubernatorial race in Michigan. We will always support President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda. From what I know about President Trump, he likes winners. I look forward to his support on August 3.



“Garrett Soldano announced his campaign for governor in April of 2021 against Gretchen Whitmer and her policies that stripped away our freedoms here in Michigan at the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, Garrett has emerged as a front-running candidate in this year’s republican gubernatorial primary and is currently surging in the polls.



“The campaign has seen a groundswell of support for Garrett’s pro-freedom, pro-parent, limited government movement across the state of Michigan of people who are tired of living under the rule of an out of touch, elitist politician.” -- Garrett Soldano

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes also responded with the following statement:

“Special interest backed Tudor Dixon has centered her campaign on baseless conspiracy theories, dangerous abortion bans that would force children who are the victims of rape or incest to give birth and throw nurses in jail for caring for them, decimating public education and slashing law enforcement budgets.



“After more than a year of a primary marked by chaos and fraud, nothing can erase or paper over the radical, wrong-for-Michigan agendas for whichever candidate emerges on Tuesday.” -- Lavora Barnes

Michigan's primary election is Tuesday, August 2. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

