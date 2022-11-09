Watch Now

Election 2022

Actions

DePerno concedes in race for attorney general

Matthew DePerno
file
Matthew DePerno
Posted at 9:35 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 09:35:06-05

NOVI, Mich. — Candidate Matt DePerno has conceded in the race for Michigan attorney general.

He was running against incumbent Dana Nessel. However, the race has not officially been called yet.

DePerno released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with our current government. Although we didn’t emerge victorious tonight, I believe we sent a strong message to Lansing. The people of Michigan are tired of the rising crime, threats to parental rights and an ongoing lack of trust in government.

"Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state. I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be and I look forward to continuing this journey with you all.

"To everybody who joined this incredible movement, I thank you for the unwavering support over the last year and a half and I assure you this is not the end, it's only the beginning. Never stop fighting!”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check Your Voting Status

Election 2022

Check Your Voting Status

FOX 47 News
11:10 AM, Jul 08, 2020
How to get your absentee ballot

Election 2022

How to Get Your Absentee Ballot

FOX 47 News
11:10 AM, Jul 08, 2020
How to register to vote

Election 2022

How to Register to Vote

FOX 47 News
11:10 AM, Jul 08, 2020
Find your polling location

Election 2022

Find your polling location

FOX 47 News
9:07 AM, Jul 08, 2020
View a sample ballot

Election 2022

View A Sample Ballot

FOX 47 News
11:10 AM, Jul 08, 2020