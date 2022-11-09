Democrat Hillary Scholten defeats John Gibbs, wins MI’s 3rd Congressional District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democrat Hillary Scholten has won the race for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican John Gibbs and flipping the formerly red district blue.

The Associated Press declared Scholten the winner just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Scholten is scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day.

Watch live at 12 p.m. here:

Gibbs conceded to Scholten just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, posting his full statement to his Twitter account.

A Gigantic Thank You to my great volunteers, supporters, & staff for your love, sweat, & tears over the past year! Through no fault of our own, the results did not turn out the way we wanted. Though our hearts are broken, we continue to ask that God’s will be done.

My statement: pic.twitter.com/RBZcrpKadN — John Gibbs for MI-03 (@votejohngibbs) November 9, 2022

Scholten, who ran against Peter Meijer in 2020 but was ultimately defeated, was hoping the newly drawn district lines would give her an advantage this time around.

FOX 17

After the 2020 redistricting process, the heavier-leaning GOP counties where Scholten vastly underperformed in 2020, including Ionia, Barry and Calhoun, are gone from the 3rd District. Meanwhile, southern Muskegon County and northern Ottawa County are new to the district.

FOX 17

She lost the 2020 race by six points, but only lost by two points in the Grand Rapids metro area, which remains in the new district.

FOX 17

Scholten is a fourth-generation West Michigander, former Department of Justice attorney and current immigration rights lawyer.

The democratic candidate says she’s deeply Christian, but also pro-choice.

In one of her campaign ads, Scholten makes a promise to cut spending in Congress and she criticizes the recently passed multibillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act; however, she told FOX 17 that she would have voted for the bill anyway because it aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Scholten was running against Trump-endorsed candidate John Gibbs, who beat incumbent Peter Meijer in the August primary.

Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United // Let America vote, issued the following statement in response to Scholten's victory:

"Congratulations to Congresswoman-Elect Hillary Scholten on her well-deserved victory. Congresswoman-Elect Scholten is committed to standing up against corporate special interests and ensuring that Michiganders continue to have free and fair elections. Michigan families will be able to count on her to put their interests first.”





You can find full election results and more 2022 midterm coverage on the FOX 17 website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube