The Eaton County trial courts amnesty program will offer individuals the opportunity to settle court financial obligations.

Obligations include waivers on fees, credits, and warrant cancellations.

This program will effect the 56th Circuit Court, 56A District Court, Friend of the Court, and Juvenile Court.

The program will run from March 31st to May 1st.

For more information on the amnesty program visit the Eaton County website at www.eatoncounty.org