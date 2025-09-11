East Lansing superintendent urges lawmakers to pass education budget as deadline looms

LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Superintendent Dori Leyko is urging Michigan lawmakers to pass an education budget before the September 30 deadline to avoid further uncertainty for school districts across the state.

School districts are beginning to make tough decisions on what programs can be funded without a confirmed budget in place.

Democratic state representatives say universal school meals program is at risk if lawmakers don't act by September 30.

Senate Democrats and House Republicans have competing plans for education funding priorities.

"If a budget isn't passed by September 30th, school districts will face even deeper uncertainty," Leyko said. "The consequences of inaction are far too great."

School districts are already beginning to make difficult decisions about which programs they can fund, including the universal school meals program that provides food for students.

"We know the universal school meals program works and we owe it to our kids to guarantee this funding," Leyko said.

On Wednesday, House Democrats proposed a plan that would make funding for certain programs and services—like school meals—mandatory for future legislatures.

"We want to make sure these critical needs are funded and that there's an extra layer of protection to make sure that is done," Democratic State Representative Denise Mentzer said.

The Democratic proposal would also mandate funding for school safety, mental health services, and special education.

However, Republican Budget Chair Ann Bollin criticized the plan as shortsighted.

"One, there has to be money in future legislatures to be able to fund that, but secondly, what if that's not the appropriate program 3, 5, 15 years from now?" Bollin said.

Bollin explained that the House Republican plan doesn't eliminate these programs but instead gives districts more autonomy in their funding decisions.

"Instead of the dictates coming from the state, we pass it back down to the budget for them to address the unique needs to ensure both students' and teachers' success," Bollin said.

With just three weeks remaining until the budget deadline, Leyko hopes lawmakers will prioritize those most affected by their decisions.

"With the future of our students in mind, Michigan's children cannot wait," Leyko said.

