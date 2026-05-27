East Lansing City Council votes to suspend city manager Robert Belleman

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing City Council voted Tuesday night to suspend City Manager Robert Belleman with pay.

Council members did not publicly disclose the reason for Belleman’s suspension during the meeting. However, the action comes after the city’s grant coordinator recently accused Belleman of harassment and workplace misconduct.

Grant Coordinator Erica Dziedzic-Hernandez filed a complaint in September 2025 accusing Belleman of bullying, unprofessional conduct, and sex- or gender-based harassment. In the complaint, she alleged Belleman repeatedly berated and yelled at her, made sexual jokes and comments, leered at her, and created an environment where she felt her job was at risk.

The City Council retained law firm Miller Canfield in October 2025 to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations. Investigators interviewed multiple city employees as part of the review.

The investigation concluded last year and found Belleman had not violated any laws or city policies. Dziedzic-Hernandez said the behavior later stopped, but she alleged there was no accountability following the investigation’s findings.

Belleman’s paid administrative leave begins at noon Wednesday. He is expected to appoint someone to oversee his responsibilities during his absence.

It remains unclear how long the suspension will last.