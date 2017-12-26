DTE Energy sending crews to Puerto Rico to help with power restoration

(WXYZ) - DTE Energy is answering the call to help restore power to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

About 50 DTE linemen and 30 additional personnel - including mechanics, logistical support, supervisors, damage assessors, engineers and administrative support staff - will be going to Puerto Rico in early January to aid with restoration efforts.

Three months after Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico, snapping thousands of utility poles, flooding substations and knocking out power to virtually the entire island, many areas still do not have power.

As part of a mutual aid agreement, DTE is one of about 18 energy companies from across the U.S. sending crews to the island.