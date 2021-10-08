Driver who hit & killed road worker on I-94 could avoid jail time at sentencing

(WXYZ) — A Harper Woods man is expected to learn his fate on Friday in the death of a Macomb County Road Commission road worker.

Martin Smith is accused of hitting and killing 26-year-old Zach Morisette no I-94 in St. Clair Shores last September. Now, a plea deal could have Smith avoiding jail time.

Morisette's family is outraged that Smith could walk free in the case, and are hoping the judge will hold him accountable.

He was working along I-94 near 9 Mile filling potholes at the time he was hit. Smith claims he didn't know he hit anyone, and it took days to turn himself in.

"He left. And he left my son on the side of the road like an animal like he hit a deer or a squirrel," Dawn Morisette, Zach's mom, said.

After surviving Leukemia for the third time, Zach's family says he was looking forward to living his life to the fullest with his family and girlfriend by his side.

"Us dealing with what happened a year ago and he's still walking free. There's no tether, there are no restrictions if he wanted to leave the state all he had to do was ask permission, and here we are. We lost our son," they said.

Zach's family is upset that Smith will serve little, if any jail time, since he took a plea deal. Under sentencing guidelines, the gavel can come down to him serving 0-11 months behind bars.

"it's a gut punch that this family didn't need was for him to get 0-11 months. You know you drive down the highway and you see all of these signs that say if you injure or kill a roadworker it's 15 years. Well, that's not going to happen in this case. It's not going to happen for Zach," Zach's brother, Rodney, said.

The judge does have the power to go outside of the sentencing guidelines and give Smith more time behind bars.

It's scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday.