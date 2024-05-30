Dozens honor Kylete Owens with balloon release days after his death

LANSING, Mich. — The moment her hands released the balloon into the skies of south Lansing, Carmen Owens knew her son was gone.

"It's real," Owens said. "It let me know it's real."

Kylete Owens, 17, of Lansing, died early Monday morning after being shot among a large crowd near Rotary Park.

"[He was] loving. Fun. Very fun. 100% loving," Owens said.

More than 50 people gathered at Kensington Meadows Park Wednesday evening, a majority of them carrying balloons to release. Owens said it meant the world for people to come out in support.

On Monday, Owens gripped with the reality that many mothers across the country are facing: losing their children to gun violence.

"For all those before me and all those that's after me. My heart hurts," Owens said.

Her son was one of seven victims hurt by gunfire on Memorial Day. Six other victims are recovering from injuries, including two who are in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Lansing Police said they recovered a gun at the scene but didn't believe it was used in the shooting. Police don't have any suspects in custody.

Fox 47 News asked Owens what she thinks needs to be done for the violence to stop.

"I just think that the guns gotta go," Owens said. "That's the only solution."

Kylete Owens' funeral is happening on June 10.