Dog rescued in morning fire

LANSING — Lansing Fire Fighters were able to rescue a dog following an early morning fire.

Officials were called just after 4:30 Friday Morning, April 26.

We’re told that both the first and second floors of the home on the 300 block of W. Shiawassee were on fire.

We’re told that one person lived there, and was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

