DIA to welcome school field trips again starting in October

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Institute of Arts announced it is bringing back student field trips in October.

Starting October 12, the DIA said groups can sign up for a classroom teacher-guided field trip.

“We are so excited to welcome back students and educators to the DIA for field trips in October,” said Jason Gillespie, Director of Education Programs at the DIA, in a press release. “It is hard to imagine that it has been 19 months since we’ve last heard the sounds of students and teachers exploring the galleries. Artie has missed you!”

Admission and bus transportation for school field trips is free for K-12 schools in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Masks are required for all visitors.

For more information, go here: https://www.dia.org/field-trips

