Detroit Zoo celebrating 95th anniversary with special events, discounts & more

The Detroit Zoo is celebrating its 95th anniversary all month long this August. On Aug. 1, 1928, the zoo opened to the public for the first time.

To celebrate, the Zoo is offering the first 95 non-member guests free admission on Aug. 1, and the first 995 people through the door will receive a one-way ride on the Tauber Family Railroad.

The zoo has also partnered with 99.5 WYCD for animal experiences throughout the day. The schedule is below.



8 to 10 a.m. — Meet and greet with PAWS, the official mascot of The Detroit Tigers.

8:15 a.m. — Divers conduct tank maintenance and cleaning at the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.

8:15 a.m. — Reptile feedings at the Holden Reptile Conservation Center.

8:30 a.m. — Polar bear and sea otter feedings at the Arctic Ring of Life.

8:30 a.m. — Red panda feedings at the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest.

8:45 a.m. — Miniature donkey walks in the barnyard area.

8:45 a.m. — Giraffe enrichment activities at the giraffe habitat.

9 a.m. — Wolf enrichment activities at the Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness.

10 a.m. — Meet and greet with WYCD morning show hosts at the Cotton Family Wolf Wilderness

The zoo is also offer $10 off memberships starting Aug. 1, plus anniversary merchandise, a new beer, and food and beverage specials including $1.95 pops, 95-ent refills on souvenir cups and more.