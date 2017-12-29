Detroit police say marijuana dispensary where worker was killed operated illegally

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police are trying to find out who shot and killed 28-year-old Brandon Beavers inside a marijuana dispensary on West Chicago at Appoline Street on the city's west side Wednesday.

Beavers worked at the dispensary that police say was operating illegally and raided just last month on November 15.

Beavers, a father to three young children, was found on the floor behind the counter. He had been shot to death and his body found at 5:40 pm.

"Kind of hard to believe it," says Robert Beavers Sr., Brandon's father. "The last day I saw him was Christmas."

"He really didn't tell me too much about the dispensary," the heartbroken father told 7 Action News Thursday.

Loved ones of Brandon Beavers now hoping someone comes forward and helps Detroit Police solve his murder.

"We will be at peace knowing that killer is off the street and no one else will get hurt," said Brandon's father.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detroit homicide investigators at 313-596-2260.