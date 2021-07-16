Detroit Festival of Books returns to Eastern Market this weekend

(WXYZ) — The annual Detroit Festival of Books is returning to Eastern Market this weekend, the latest festival to return after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth annual event is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Shed 5 in Eastern market.

There will be vendors from all over the country selling books, and they keep 100% of the proceeds. There is also no cost to go to the event.

There will be drinks and food for sale at the event, and the after party is taking place at Eastern Market Brewing Company.