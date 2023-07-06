Detroit community to hold a vigil for 2-year-old found dead in Detroit Thursday afternoon

(WXYZ) — At 7 p.m. the community will come together for a candlelight and balloon vigil to mourn the death of 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Wynter's body was found in the area of Knodell Street and Erwin Avenue on Detroit's East Side. Community members say they are heartbroken about the grim discovery.

"I'm still hurt. See, I'm tearful-eyed. I can't stop crying because I feel for the mom and what she has to go through," Sonya Crater said.

Sonya lives close to where Wynter's body was found. She even said she went out of her way to search for the missing 2-year-old.

At the time, police say it is unclear how the 2-year-old was killed.

"It's breaking my heart. It's really breaking my heart that he would do somebody like this. A 2-year-old who had nothing to do with anything. It's really breaking my heart," Sonya said.

Oliver Gantt, a local community activist is calling for change following the troubling news.

"This is why they used CVI to put more grants and certain organizations to get out here and again, be more active in these areas like this," he said. "It was not hard to pinpoint areas like this because they're known to be dumping grounds. They have a history of being known as dumping grounds."

The investigation into Wynter's death is still ongoing. The candlelight vigil will be held on Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue.