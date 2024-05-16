Watch Now
Deadly crash investigation in Wheatfield Township

Posted at 7:17 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 07:18:17-04

INGHAM COUNTY — An investigation is underway following a deadly crash in Wheatfield Township, that’s according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell us that around 7:45 pm on Wednesday, May 15th Deputies responded to a crash on eastbound I-96 near Zimmer Road, just southwest of Williamston.

We’re told a pickup truck went into the median and crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 61-year-old man from Brighton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to have been factors.

But we’re told that a medical event could have possibly contributed to the crash.

If you know anything about this investigation you’re being asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-8202.

