CALHOUN COUNTY — More than 140 plants of illegal marijuana were found after an animal welfare check in Calhoun County.

The sheriff’s office tell us that a call came in on Saturday on the 300 block of Cooper Street.

That’s in Pennfield Township.

We’re told that they found four dead goats on the property.

With a search warrant officials investigated if there were any other animals on the property.

On Sunday, officials found an illegal grow operation in one of the buildings on the land.