UPDATE: 6-month-old baby found safe after quadruple homicide in Indianapolis

Police continue to look for 25-year-old suspect
Eldon Wheeler/WRTV Photo
IMPD detectives are investigating a homicide with "multiple victims" on Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis.
Posted at 11:39 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 11:00:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities say a 6-month-old baby reported missing after a quadruple homicide in Indianapolis has been safely located.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says it’s still attempting to locate a 25-year-old suspect, Malik Halfacre, who officers are considering armed and dangerous.

Police were called to the scene in the area of East New York and North Randolph streets to investigate a report of a person shot around 8:15 p.m. EST, according to IMPD. There, officers say they located a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound in critical condition.

Officers later located four people, including a young child whose age is unknown at this time, Cook said.

Officers also learned 6-months-old was missing and Amber Alert was declared early Sunday morning for her. That alert has now been canceled.

Halfacre was identified as a suspect in the Amber Alert. He’s described as being a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Malik Halfacre

Anyone with information about this incident or Halfacre’s whereabouts should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Editor's note: The child name and photo has been removed from this story to help protect its identity.

This story was originally published by Andrew Smith at WRTV.

