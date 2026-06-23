Crews respond to house fire in Jackson early Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich — Crews are investigating a house fire in the City of Jackson that broke out in the 200 block of S Pleasant St around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Jackson Fire Department tells News 10 that no injuries have been reported and it appears nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Crews from the Jackson, Spring Arbor, Blackman and Summit Township Fire Departments arrived to see a two-story home on fire with heavy black smoke coming from the home.

The fire has been contained as of 5:00 a.m. but firefighters are still searching through the home looking for clues as to what may have caused the fire.