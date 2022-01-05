Watch

Whitmer's COVID-19 lab test comes back negative

Gov. Whitmer's office
Whitmer
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 18:02:38-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 lab test has come back negative after her husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor tested negative with a rapid test Tuesday but was awaiting the results of the PCR test.

In a social media video Wednesday, she said First Gentleman Marc Mallory has cold-like symptoms. They both are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster shot.

Whitmer urges people to get the vaccine and boosters, saying boosters are keeping residents out of the hospital amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Whitmer is continuing to isolate from Mallory in the governor’s residence.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.