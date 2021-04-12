Watch

Whitmer says Michigan's workplace restrictions will be extended 6 months amid COVID surge

Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:24:00-04

(WSYMJ) — Following a press conference at Eastern Michigan University's vaccination site Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said workplace restrictions, set to expire April 14, will be extended another six months.

"When we do extend them, which we will, people are going to think that that means you can’t go into the office for another six months and that’s not the case," said Whitmer at the news conference.

She added they are working with the business community, labor and public health experts "to promulgate what that back-to-work cadence looks like."

"At this juncture, with our high positivity numbers, it’s really important that we extend for another six months so that we have the ability to work through what these protocols look like and get people back into the workplace when it’s safe to do so," she said.

