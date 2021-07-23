What is the main reason you did not get the COVID-19 vaccine?

LANSING, Mich. — Not everyone chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are one of them, we are interested in your thoughts on why you made this choice. Take a moment to take the below anonymous survey.
The survey is open until 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 25
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.