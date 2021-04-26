Wearing masks won't have health consequences for kids, local pediatric doctor says

(WSYM) — An updating mask mandate in Michigan goes into effect on Monday for kids ages 2-4, requiring them to wear a mask in public places, daycares and others.

The mandate requires parents to at least make an effort to get kids to wear a mask.

It comes amid rising cases in Michigan, especially among different variants of the coronavirus, which we see are now affecting kids more than the original strain of the virus that started the pandemic.

Dr. Molly O'Shea with Birmingham Pediatrics said that wearing a mask will not cause health problems for kids.

"Even children with asthma and other underlying health conditions will do well wearing a mask," she said.

Obviously getting kids to wear a mask can be tricky, but it will not affect their underlying health.

O'Shea said that there will be a very rare number of children who should not wear masks, but that will have to be decided by a specialist.

According to O'Shea, parents also need to be more vigilant about possible symptoms of COVID-19 with the rising variants.

"Waht they might have passed off as allergies or a mild cold, they should take seriously at this point given the variants circulating," she said.

She also encouraged parents to get their kids tested if they show symptoms, because "knowing is better than guessing."