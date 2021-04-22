Watch

Wayne State students who show proof of COVID vaccine will get money added to campus card

Posted at 8:32 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 20:32:05-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Wayne State University is offering a monetary incentive to students who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Students who show proof of immunization will get a $10 credit added to their OneCard, the university announced. The credit can be used for Grubhub or used on campus.

"As we announced last month, we expect the majority of our fall classes to be offered in person. There is nothing we would like more. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 numbers in Michigan are currently at an unacceptably high level," said President M. Roy Wilson. "The best way to ensure a return to campus in September is to get a vaccination if you haven’t yet done so."

Students can provide photo proof of their vaccination here.

Michigan has seen an alarming increase in COVID infections over several weeks, even as vaccines have rolled out across the state. On Wednesday, the state surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 cases.

Michigan has the highest rate of COVID infections in the nation, with no plans to implement tougher restrictions, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who says variants and compliance with protocols already in place have aided in an increase of positive cases.

