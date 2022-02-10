Wayne County opens 5 hybrid COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites

(WXYZ) — Wayne County has announced that there will be five hybrid COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites opening up this month. These sites will include Antigen Rapid and Polymerase Chain Reaction tests and vaccinations for first, second, and booster doses.

Their press release states that the sites will offer vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BiooNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

To get services at these sites appointments are not needed and insurance is requested but not required.

Here are the new hybrid sites:

DEARBORN HEIGHTS:

Berwyn Senior Citizen Center

Opened on Feb. 8

Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LIVONIA:

Livonia Senior Center

Opened on Feb. 10

Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

REDFORD:

Redford Township Community Center

Opening on Feb. 11

Monday: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 12 - 7 p.m.

Friday: 1:30 - 6:30 pm

TAYLOR:

Wayne County Community College District – Downriver Campus

Opening on Feb. 14

Monday to Wednesday: 2 - 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 2 - 8 p.m.

WESTLAND:

Jefferson Barnes Community Vitality Center

Opened on Feb. 9

Monday: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: - 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

