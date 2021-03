WATCH: MDHHS director testifies in front of state Senate committee

State of Michigan

Posted at 7:48 AM, Mar 05, 2021

LANSING, Mich. — Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, testified in front of a state Senate committee Thursday morning. Watch the testimony:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.