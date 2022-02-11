Washtenaw County is latest to announce end to school mask requirement

(WXYZ) — Washtenaw, Oakland and Ingham counties have announced that they are dropping the mask requirement for educational institutions.

Ingham County will rescind the coronavirus orders beginning at midnight on Feb. 19.

Oakland and Washtenaw County announced Friday that the school mask requirements will end on Feb. 28.

“We are in a different place now. We can offer more flexibility while we continue to provide appropriate guidance and work with our local schools to protect health, prevent spread, and maintain in-person learning as safely as possible,” says MSW, Health Officer of Washtenaw County Health Department Jimena Loveluck.

RELATED: Ingham County to rescind school mask requirement

Ingham county says it’s revoking both emergency orders Ingham 2021-2 and Ingham 2021-3, which were issued Sept. 2, 2021. They made the announcement on Thursday.

“We are at a point in this pandemic in which public health strategies will begin to shift more towards personal responsibility as we learn to live with COVID-19 long-term,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said in a statement.

RELATED: Oakland County to end school mask requirement on Feb. 28

"We must remain vigilant, however, while we remain in a pandemic," Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said in a press release. "It is vital that we as individuals maintain the measures that are critical to limiting the spread of the virus while allowing businesses and schools to stay open, and our hospitals to operate safely.”

In Michigan, that leaves Wayne County, which still has a mask mandate for schools, but that could change.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.