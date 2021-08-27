US Surgeon General urges parents, officials to take these steps to protect children from COVID-19

(WSYM) — As the new school year kicks off across the US, thousands of students have already been quarantined, and child COVID-19 cases have risen to levels not seen since winter. Because of this, the US Surgeon General is urging parents to take steps to protect their children.

The US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy stressed that the single most important step a parent can take is to have everyone that’s eligible in the family household to get vaccinated. That’s exactly what my family has done and I strongly support this.

Right now, only people aged 12 and up can get vaccinated. This means there are about 28 million kids who are not old enough to get the shots. We can really lower their risk if we surround these children with vaccinated people. Of course, there will still be risks at school. But the CDC has layers of protection in place that will help - like wearing masks, making sure buildings are properly ventilated, and regular testing.

Additionally, parents l should not overlook minor symptoms that we might have pre-COVID. So if your child has a cough or runny nose, don’t assume it’s just a minor cold. Keep them home and speak to your pediatrician to rule out COVID.

I think parents are crossing their fingers, hoping that if their child gets sick, that they’ll be fine. We’re not dealing with not the same virus as last year.

The Delta variant is much more contagious. In Florida, over 14,700 students have tested positive in 15 school districts. In Tennessee, kids now make up 36% of cases. And in South Carolina, almost 30% of new cases are in people aged 20 and under.

Right now, teenagers aged 16 and 17 have the highest weekly infection rate. This is really disappointing because this age group can get Pfizer’s vaccine. Which by the way, is now 100% fully approved by the FDA for 16 and up.

This perception that kids don’t have to worry about the virus is wrong. In fact, the US is setting new records for pediatric hospitalizations right now. COVID-19 is not harmless - hundreds of kids have died. And vaccination is the key. It protects against serious illness and death. I know we’re still months away from vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11. But, I strongly encourage anyone that is aged 12 and over to get vaccinated as soon as you can.

