University of Michigan to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

(WSYM) — The University of Michigan will require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status beginning August 11, according to a letter to the U of M community about the new policy.

The university will also continue to require face coverings on campus transit. The school announced in late July that it would be requiring all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.

"I know that we’ve already become accustomed to not wearing a mask if vaccinated, but we want everyone in our community to be as safe as possible, especially as the highly infectious delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread. 'Breakthrough infections' can occur in vaccinated persons, but while they rarely lead to serious consequences, they can spread to others. We’ll continue to assess conditions as they evolve and revisit this policy once the semester begins," stated Mark S. Schlissel, president of U of M, in a statement to the U-M community.

