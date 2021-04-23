University of Michigan to require COVID-19 vaccination for students living on Ann Arbor campus

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is requiring students who choose to live on the Ann Arbor campus in the fall 2021 semester to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement does have exemptions and applies only to students who live in residence halls or other university housing.

There are vaccination clinics at the university for students to get free vaccinations on the campus or nearby.

Those students who want to live on campus must submit their proof of vaccination or an approved exemption by July 15 so they can move into their rooms.

"Congregate living settings, like residence halls, are at high risk for spread of illness, especially with B.1.1.7 and other variants that spread more easily. Vaccination is a key prevention tool to be used in this space, and beyond, to reduce the spread of COVID-19," School of Public Health Dean F. DuBois Bowman said in a release.

"We strongly encourage all students to get vaccinated because we know the vaccines are highly effective and extremely safe," said Robert Ernst, associate vice president of student life for health and wellness, executive director of University Health Service, and assistant professor of internal medicine.

The university plans to have about 80% capacity at residence halls with expanded use of shared spaces in the fall.

