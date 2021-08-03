Watch

UAW reinstates mask mandate at work sites after updated CDC guidelines

Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 12:35:55-04

(WSYM) — The United Auto Workers union is resuming wearing masks in all worksites.

The CDC is now recommending that people wear masks indoors in public areas with high or substantial transmission, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The union's COVID-19 joint task force reviewed the updated CDC guidelines and determined it was best for worker safety, citing the spread of the delta variant and its high rate of transmission among those who are unvaccinated.

Additionally, the task force urged members and their families to get vaccinated.

