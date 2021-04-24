U of M-Dearborn to require COVID vaccine or weekly testing for students, staff in fall

(WSYM) — U-M Dearborn announced Friday that it plans to require students and staff to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to undergo weekly PCR tests as the university returns to mostly in-person classes this fall.

According to the release, the requirement is effective September 1, 2021, and applies to "all students, faculty and staff that will be coming to campus for any reason."

"Throughout the pandemic the university has fulfilled its mission of educating our students, while prioritizing the health and safety of our campus community,” said Domenico Grasso, chancellor, UM-Dearborn, in a release. “This announcement allows us to move forward with our plans of a return to on-campus activities, which we know are so important for student success, while continuing to keep our campus community safe and healthy.”

