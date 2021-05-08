TSA screens more than 1.7 million people nationwide Friday, the most since start of pandemic

(WSYM) — The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.7 million people at airport checkpoints across the country on Friday, the most screened since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.

According to a TSA spokesperson, there were 1,703,267 people screened on May 7.

That's the most screened since March 12, 2020, when there were 1,714,372 screened at airports nationwide.

"If you choose to travel, get to the airport 2 hours early and wear a mask," a TSA spokesperson said.

Traveling numbers have continued to increase as more and more people get vaccinated. According to TSA numbers, there have been more than 1 million travelers screened every day since March 11, 2021.