Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

TSA screens more than 1.7 million people nationwide Friday, the most since start of pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
TSA screening
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 13:16:41-04

(WSYM) — The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.7 million people at airport checkpoints across the country on Friday, the most screened since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.

According to a TSA spokesperson, there were 1,703,267 people screened on May 7.

That's the most screened since March 12, 2020, when there were 1,714,372 screened at airports nationwide.

"If you choose to travel, get to the airport 2 hours early and wear a mask," a TSA spokesperson said.

Traveling numbers have continued to increase as more and more people get vaccinated. According to TSA numbers, there have been more than 1 million travelers screened every day since March 11, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.