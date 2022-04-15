Travelers express frustration after travel mask mandate is extended

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — Passengers at Metro Airport have mixed reviews on the mask mandate that’s been extended for an additional two weeks.

As soon as Bloomfield Hills resident Jim Dyla landed from Tennessee he got a notification about the extension.

“A little disappointed. We’ve had our time with it. Had enough of it,” said Dyla.

Another passenger nearby was upset about the decision.

“Absolute political theatre! Absolute,” said Michael Freeland.

Freeland is over having to wear a mask in the airport and on flights.

“I don’t think there has been a good reason why it has been extended,” he adds.

Local health leaders say an uptick in COVID-19 cases is the reason.

“So, the overall numbers are going up a little bit even the hospital numbers are going up a little bit,” said the Director of Infectious Disease at Beaumont Health, Dr. Matthew Sims.

Dr. Sims says he’s not surprised by TSA’s decision to extend the mask mandate, especially with the new sub-variant.

“We are changed over from omicron to this omicron BA.2, which is a little more contagious doesn’t seem to make people any sicker, but it is a little more contagious,” said Sims.

A little more contagious and easier to catch in a confined space.

“Once you’re in the plane, you’re stuck in the plane and you’re sitting really tight with other people. That's the issue,” adds Sims.

An issue that some passengers agree with.

“On the flight itself I want to wear a mask,” said Keena Turner who is heading back to L.A.

Turner says she wouldn’t mind wearing a mask if it was optional in specific areas.

“I think throughout the airport where I have more freedom and space, I won't wear it. I want to be able to breathe,” she says.

Dr. Sims says whether the mask mandate will drop all depends on how the numbers trend.

“If our numbers keep going up, they are going to extend it again. If they go back down or lower they may consider removing it,” he adds.

A Fraser man says, “Enough already! Let’s go on with life. We are learning to live with it so put it behind us,” said Dave Trombley.

This federal mask mandate covers all public transportation including trains and buses.

According to TSA if you’re caught not wearing a mask, there is “a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.