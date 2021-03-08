Tips on mitigating COVID fatigue with Dr. Abha

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us both mentally and physically.

But there are ways to mitigate that fatigue and make sure your health remains important.

Dr. Abha Varma Gupta M.D. joined us live to offer some tips and insight about ways to ease your mind and focus on your well-being.

Plan a staycation if you can. Pitch that tent and set up some lights! Make it a theme or celebrate a birthday! Rekindle those conversations with friends and family here and abroad. Play a game of bingo or charades online. Send out postcards to people you know need some joy in the mail. Sell an item online and enjoy the process of negotiating with an interested buyer. Get a pet to love and care for. Get outdoors and safely walk in fresh air. Dance at home. Turn up the volume and move. Watch humorous movies and shows. Turn off the 24-hour news cycle. Look for good news and happy moments. Look at an old photo album. Color, paint, draw. Volunteer your time at a place that needs help such as an animal shelter. Set a date for a vacation and enjoy the planning. Make a dish you’ve always wanted to make. Go to the doctor. Get on medication or vitamins or get your labs drawn. Do not neglect your health or fear seeing your health care professional.

To get in contact with Dr. Abha, visit her website.