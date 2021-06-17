TIMELINE: A look back at COVID-19 in Michigan from the past 16 months

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is dropping all COVID-19-related restrictions on June 22, more than a week before the original July 1 date.

It comes more than 16 months since Michigan reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 10, 2020.

The state has seen nearly 900,00 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 20,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Take a look at the timeline below showing major events over the past 16 months.

