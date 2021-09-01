'The data is clear. The science is clear.' Michigan doctors urging people to get the vaccine

DETROIT, Mich. — Doctors at 21 Michigan health care systems are worried about a possible fourth COVID-19 surge. Hospitals continue to see a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and people not getting the vaccine.

"We know that the numbers across the states have continued to climb and continue to have very high infection rates across many of the regions," said Dr. Adnan Munkarah with Henry Ford Health System.

According to the Henry Ford Health System across the United States, nearly 99 percent of people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. One local resident who, after waiting, got his first COVID-19 shot. His main concern was the delta variant.

"I was hesitant about the vaccine. That's why it took me so long to get it." said Dantonio Hathorn.

Henry Ford is seeing a surge in cases not only because of COVID but non-COVID-related cases, too. For the week of Aug. 15, 452 people tested positive with COVID-19 compared to the week of July when only 187 people tested positive for COVID-19.

And with heavy traffic in the hospital, that means more nurses are needed. A profession that the pandemic has also impacted.

Nurses are leaving hospitals from across the country either due to the stresses of the job and being overwhelmed.

"We are facing a workforce shortage, including in nursing and nurse assistants and other medical, technical staff and the fact that our hospitals have full capacity, which essentially delays people getting admitted to the hospital," added Dr. Adnan Munkarah.

Doctors and medical professionals added that as children return to school, pediatric intensive care units are seeing an increase in COVID cases.

Many people who have not gotten the shot are either still researching or will not get it. But Dr. Munkarah says it's safe. Nearly 370 million doses of the vaccine have been given out.

"The data is clear. The science is clear – vaccines are safe and effective," Dr. Munkarah said.